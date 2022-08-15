Seasonable week, but eyes remain on coastal low

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Dry weather continues for yet another day across western Mass. A bit warmer today as highs hit middle 80s for many in the valley, but with low dew points and a nice breeze.

Skies remain partly cloudy to mostly clear tonight with temperatures cooling back into the 50s. Breezes become light and variable and the air remains comfortable.

Expect another cool, comfy morning Tuesday, then another nice warm up thanks to high pressure remaining in control to our north. Breezes increase out of the northeast and high clouds will gradually build through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures climb back to the upper 70s in the hill towns to lower/mid 80s in the valley.

Dry weather continues to lead to a worsening drought across the Northeast, so all eyes have been on a developing coastal low this week and it’s ability to bring us rain. While there’s still a ton of uncertainty with the forecast models, the chance at western Mass getting any solid rainfall remains low. If anyone sees rain from this system, it looks to be right along the coast and up into northern Maine.

Clouds linger Wednesday as the coastal low likely stays well to our east. We have a shot at showers, but again, chances are pretty slim, so don’t count on it. The low pulls away to the north by Thursday, allowing clouds to gradually decrease. We end the week with good sunshine and warmer temperatures as highs climb into the middle and upper 80s through Saturday. Rain chances look nil until early next week.

