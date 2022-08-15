State: MGM Springfield generated over $21 million in revenue in July

MGM Springfield
MGM Springfield(Western Mass News)
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Gaming Commission released the July revenue report from the state’s two casinos and one slots parlor on Monday.

MGM Springfield took in a total of more than $21 million in gaming revenue.

The commission added that the resort-casino in Springfield’s South End had over $17 million due to slots and just over $4 million at table games

Of their total, nearly $5.3 million was paid in taxes to the state.

