Study names Massachusetts ‘best state to live in’

(WGGB/WSHM) - It’s often wonderered what states are best in which to live and based on a new study, Bay State residents might be in the best place.

On Monday, personal finance website WalletHub said Massachusetts was ranked number one on their “Best State to Live In” study after measuring dozens of metrics, including affordability, safety, quality of life, economy, and education and health.

The study ranked Massachusetts in the following categories:

7th – Percent of population in poverty

9th – Income growth

1st – Percent of insured population

8th – Percent of adults in fair or poor health

5th – Average weekly work hours

9th – Restaurants per capita

6th – Percentage of residents age 12 an over who Are fully vaccinated

The remaining top five states included:

#2 - New Jersey

#3 - New York

#4 - Idaho

#5 - Virginia

Other New England states among the top 20 include New Hampshire, Maine, and Vermont.

Last on the list, at number 50, is Mississippi.

For more information on the study, CLICK HERE.

