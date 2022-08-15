Study names Massachusetts ‘best state to live in’
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - It’s often wonderered what states are best in which to live and based on a new study, Bay State residents might be in the best place.
On Monday, personal finance website WalletHub said Massachusetts was ranked number one on their “Best State to Live In” study after measuring dozens of metrics, including affordability, safety, quality of life, economy, and education and health.
The study ranked Massachusetts in the following categories:
- 7th – Percent of population in poverty
- 9th – Income growth
- 1st – Percent of insured population
- 8th – Percent of adults in fair or poor health
- 5th – Average weekly work hours
- 9th – Restaurants per capita
- 6th – Percentage of residents age 12 an over who Are fully vaccinated
The remaining top five states included:
- #2 - New Jersey
- #3 - New York
- #4 - Idaho
- #5 - Virginia
Other New England states among the top 20 include New Hampshire, Maine, and Vermont.
Last on the list, at number 50, is Mississippi.
For more information on the study, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.