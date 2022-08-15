Town by Town: India flag raising, Mount Tom hiking, American Legion funding

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town is taking us to Agawam, Springfield, and Holyoke.

A special flag raising was held at city hall in Springfield on Monday. The event was meant to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Iindia’s independence.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno joined the Indian Association of Greater Springfield and local business developers Dinesh Patel and Vid Mitta for the ceremony. This is the first time the Indian flag was raised at city hall

At the American Legion in Agawam, State Senator John Velis announced that Post 185 will be receiving $50,000 in funding.

We’re told the funding was included in the Massachusetts fiscal year 2023 budget that was passed by the Senate and House and signed into law by Governor Charlie Baker.

The budget amendment, filed by Velis, will go towards making upgrades and improvements to Post 185′s existing building.

In Holyoke, a senior hike took place at Mount Tom Monday morning. Seniors were able to join in on an easy paced, one-hour hike.

On Tuesday, there will be a junior rangers hike for children ages seven to nine. This event is the first of a four-week program and kids will be able to enjoy crafts, explore the mountain, and play games.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.