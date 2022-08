WHATLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The town of Whatley’s water department issued an emergency outdoor water ban effective immediately Sunday evening.

According to Whately Police, this is due a pump failure and the water storage tank being at a critical low.

The ban will be in place for at least 72 hours.

