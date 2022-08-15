USS Nitze, named after Amherst native, deploys from Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. (July 17, 2022) – Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile...
NORFOLK, Va. (July 17, 2022) – Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94), man the rails as Nitze deploys from Naval Station Norfolk, July 17. Nitze, assigned to the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group, departed Naval Station Norfolk on a scheduled independent deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kris R. Lindstrom)(Petty Officer 1st Class Kris Lindstrom | Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet)
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Nearly 360,000 sailors aboard the USS Nitze deployed last month.

The guided missile destroyer is named after Paul Nitze, an Amherst native who served as Secretary of the Navy under President Lyndon Johnson and as Chief of Arms Control Adviser in President Ronald Reagan’s administration.

The Navy announced Monday that the ship left Norfolk, VA on July 17 after months of training, maintenance, and certification events.

“There is no other crew on Earth with whom I would rather go to sea. I am extremely proud of my team, and they are ready to answer the nation’s call,” said USS Nitze’s Commanding Officer Commander Sam Sareini.

The Vipers of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 48, Detachment 5, also deployed aboard the Nitze.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

