Westfield swatting incident remains under investigation

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield Police are looking for the person who called 911 Friday night, which led to a huge emergency response. Authorities have since determined it was a swatting incident.

The person claimed they were holding a rifle, standing on a roof, and had placed a bomb in one of the buildings in downtown Westfield: Park Square.

Westfield Police told Western Mass News that they acted accordingly and called in the Mass. State Police Bomb Squad, helicopters, detectives, and more, only to realize within the hour that there was no threat.

“We take it pretty seriously. We had several units in on overtime. We had to divert traffic, so many people were inconvenienced. People at Stop and Shop, The Tavern, people in local businesses downtown had to remain in place until we could figure out what’s happening,” said Westfield Police Capt. Steve Dickinson.

Police are now searching for the person who made that phone call. They believe it was a man who disguised his voice. They are also calculating how much the call cost with all that overtime across multiple departments.

