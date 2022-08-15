Westfield swatting incident remains under investigation

Police investigating swatting incident in Westfield
Police investigating swatting incident in Westfield
By Paris Dunford and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield Police are looking for the person who called 911 Friday night, which led to a huge emergency response. Authorities have since determined it was a swatting incident.

The person claimed they were holding a rifle, standing on a roof, and had placed a bomb in one of the buildings in downtown Westfield: Park Square.

Westfield Police told Western Mass News that they acted accordingly and called in the Mass. State Police Bomb Squad, helicopters, detectives, and more, only to realize within the hour that there was no threat.

“We take it pretty seriously. We had several units in on overtime. We had to divert traffic, so many people were inconvenienced. People at Stop and Shop, The Tavern, people in local businesses downtown had to remain in place until we could figure out what’s happening,” said Westfield Police Capt. Steve Dickinson.

Police are now searching for the person who made that phone call. They believe it was a man who disguised his voice. They are also calculating how much the call cost with all that overtime across multiple departments.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

3 stabbed in weekend fight at The Still in Agawam
Commonwealth of Massachusetts
Study names Massachusetts ‘best state to live in’
Local businesses and shoppers benefit from Tax-free holiday
Local businesses and shoppers benefit from Tax-free holiday
Hadley PD arrest man with warrant in CT, faces drug and firearm charges
Hadley PD arrest man with warrant in CT, faces drug and firearm charges