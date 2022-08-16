Active shooter training seminar held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A training was held Tuesday in Springfield on how to respond to an active shooter situation.

The Sheraton Springfield hosted the seminar given by the Department of Homeland Security.

Trainer Joseph Voket brings years of experience with the Connecticut State Police and Marines. He participated in many high-risk operations as a SWAT team member and leader, including the Sandy Hook school shooting and the Boston Marathon bombing.

“As hotel operators, we spend a great deal of time ensuring that our associates are trained to handle many emergency situations to keep themselves and our guests safe. Sadly, with today’s society, active shooter training has become part of that process,” said Stacey Gravanis, vice president and general manager of Sheraton Springfield.

The Sheraton opened today’s training to other local organizations to be better prepared as a community.

