Getting Answers: beech leaf disease found in local communities

SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A leaf disease targeting beech trees is spreading throughout western Massachusetts, infecting trees and raising concerns.

First signs to look for include discoloration and distortion of beech leaf.

“The disease progresses. The leaf becomes so damaged that the tree in unable to produce carbohydrates and energy for itself and eventually starved to death,” said Jeff Lacoy with Bartlett Tree Experts in Northampton.

Lacoy explained more about this tree killing disease.

“It’s spread by a foliar nematode, which is a parasitic worm, which they believe is the vector for the disease,” Lacoy added.

So far, the disease has been spotted in these communities:

Montgomery

Amherst

Southampton

Easthampton

Hadley

Westhampton

South Hadley

“There is very little know about this disease currently. They don’t even know entirely how it is spread. They believe it’s picked up by other insects. They are assuming birds may helps spread nemotoads as well,” Lacoy explained.

As for protecting your beech tree, he told us this can help.

“Watering, mulching, root invigoration, alleviating soil compaction, fertilization, preventative healthcare,” Lacoy noted.

There is no treatment for the beech leaf disease right now and we are told it could kill a tree in three to six tree years.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.