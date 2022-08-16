Getting Answers: construction on Granby Road and Springfield Street in Chicopee

Western Mass News is getting answers and has found out more details into the status of another construction project happening in Chicopee.
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Aug. 16, 2022
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers and has found out more details into the status of another construction project happening in Chicopee.

A viewer reached out via email and asked for an update on the construction happening at Granby Road and Springfield Street. They wrote:

“...Was wondering if you could find out why the construction crews would rip up these 2 roads and then put a base coat down and then disappear for over a month?”

“The manhole covers sticking up everywhere with people overreacting and swerving all over the road to avoid them. This is dangerous in my mind. Wondering what the holdup is?”

According to an engineer with the city, paving began on Springfield Street back in July. After that step was complete, the road was leveled and handicap ramps were replaced.

Final paving is scheduled to take place this Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, work on Granby Road also began in July, but due to a delay in the delivery of necessary items, work is ongoing.

The city’s engineer added that handicap ramp improvements will begin this week and the delayed delivery is expected to arrive at the end of the month.

