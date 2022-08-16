Getting Answers: update on Fuller Road construction project

Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out wondering about the status of the Fuller Road project in Chicopee.
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:19 PM EDT
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out wondering about the status of the Fuller Road project in Chicopee.

That viewer sent us an email and wrote:

“I think a lot of us have been patient to a fault. It seems like construction has been going on for years. They paved most of Fuller Road, things were looking up, only to find out a few days later it was all torn up again. Can we get an update on this?”

According to MassDOT, the contractor is currently reclaiming from the intersection of Haynes Circle to near I-291 and base and intermediate pavement placement of this section of roadway is scheduled for next week.

They added that the physical work started in March 2021 and the expected completion date is mid-August 2023.

