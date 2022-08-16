Monson Police investigating several car break-ins

MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Monson Police have reported that a number of vehicle break-ins occurred overnight, including one vehicle that was stolen.

The police department posted on their Facebook page the break-ins happened between 11 p.m. Monday and 2 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Flynt Avenue, Mechanic Street, and Wales Road.

They’re asking for anyone that has outside video showing people or vehicles in that area during that time to contact them.

