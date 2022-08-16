Multiple people hurt in Memphis hospital shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Multiple people were injured overnight after a shooting at a Memphis hospital.

Memphis Police Department confirmed the shooting happened at Methodist North Hospital on Covington Pike around 12:47 a.m. Tuesday. It is unclear if it happened inside or outside the hospital.

Dispatch also couldn’t specify how many victims were shot.

A vehicle was seen at the hospital riddled with bullet holes.

Still an active scene near Methodist North Hospital in Raleigh this morning where Memphis police confirmed multiple people are injured in a shooting overnight. @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/qYgIzg2dDp — Sydney Hawkins (@s_hawkinsnews) August 16, 2022

Other media reports indicate that a second crime scene was at a gas station, where a rifle could be seen on the ground, the Associated Press reported.

No suspect information is available at this time.

