Owners of proposed marijuana dispensary meet with Florence residents

The owners of a marijuana shop proposed headed for Florence met with local residents and discussed the possibility of the village’s first marijuana shop.
By Joe Chaisson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The meeting took place in a parking lot behind 143 Main Street in Florence.

Our Western Mass News crews stopped by to hear the discussion and then we chatted with some of the people who attended.

“I’m frustrated with what’s going on because I think most people in this group aren’t against pot or pot dispensaries. However, as it’s been stated, there are a ton of them in Northampton and this corner is the corner where all our middle school kids walk every afternoon,” said Susan Swift of Florence

“We’ve been of the overwhelming opinion, at least from the petition I started. I have close to 400 signatures that says ‘no new cannabis dispensaries in Northampton.’ We’ve got 12 and now we’re saying enough is enough,” added Rick Haggerty of Florence.

The family-run dispensary is called Euphorium and it hopes to secure Northampton’s fifteenth host community agreement, which is permission from the city government to apply for a state dispensary license.

