Some incoming UMass students to be housed at Hadley hotel

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This school year, some UMass Amherst students could be living in hotels instead of typical dorms. The university announced there’s not enough rooms for the number of students they expect to have this year.

School officials told us about 120 students are assigned to live in Hadley hotel for the school year.

UMass Amherst students looking ahead to the fall semester are learning about a tight housing situation on campus. The issue will mean about 120 students will be living off-campus, in a local hotel in nearby Hadley. A UMass Amherst senior, who did not want his name used, said he is disappointed to hear this.

“I feel like UMass is failing these students in not providing them with all the resources that they claim to want to give the student body,” that student explained.

UMass Amherst spokesperson Ed Blaguszewski sent Western Mass News a statement that explained this year’s housing situation. It read, in part:

“Due to increased demand for on-campus housing, about 120 incoming transfer students will be assigned to double-occupancy rooms at the Econo Lodge in Hadley, about a 15-minute ride from campus.”

“Enrollment figures for the fall semester are not yet finalized, but UMass officials note that there is increased interest among returning students to live on-campus this year, as well as strong first-year enrollment. Total undergraduate enrollment is projected to be about the same as last fall. The fall 2022 enrollment projection is 22,700 compared to the 22,745 who were enrolled in fall 2021.”

Ashley Furusa told us she’s disappointed to hear that transfer students, especially, will not be benefitting from the same on-campus experience as everyone else as she was a transfer student herself her sophomore year.

“To not even be on campus is a whole other situation, and it does affect your experience,” Furusa added.

The university believes the COVID-19 pandemic may have played a role in so many students wanting to live on-campus this year, but they said they will be providing the transfer students with the resources they need. Their statement went on to read:

“The Pioneer Valley Transit Authority (PVTA) bus service will run throughout the day to assist students with getting to and from campus for classes and on-campus events. Students with a vehicle will also receive priority consideration for commuter lot spaces on-campus and will have access to park at the hotel. Residence education staff will be available in the hotel to encourage connections, answer questions, and to provide support as students begin to familiarize themselves with UMass Amherst. Additionally, there will be a variety of engagement opportunities provided in the hotel for students to connect with their community.”

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.