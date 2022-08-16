Town by Town: new Chicopee food pantry location, Historic Deerfield no-cost admission, new Hadley Police office

(WGGB/WSHM) -- The United Way of Pioneer Valley hosted a “new home” celebration for the Chicopee Cupboard Food Pantry

The pantry’s new home is located 226 Exchange Street in Chicopee.

The pantry said anyone who’s interested in learning more about the fight against food insecurity is welcome to tour the expanded facility. It provides shelf stable food, fresh produce and dairy items, and frozen food to anyone in need.

In Deerfield, Historic Deerfield is set to host a no-cost admission during normal operating hours on Wednesday, courtesy of the Highland Street Foundation.

Since 2009, the Highland Street Foundation has been making it possible for everyone to experience significant cultural attractions within the Commonwealth of Massachusetts during the summer.

Pre-registration is required to attend Wednesday’s event.

In Hadley, the Hadley Police Department, along with the Hampshire Sheriff’s Office, Jail, and House of Corrections, will be opening an office at the Hampshire Mall in the near future.

The department said they would love to have local artists donate their time to paint a scenic mural of part of the town on the counter.

They are also looking for photographs to hang on display.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.