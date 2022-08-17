1 person injured after vehicle crashes into Great Barrington store

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has been hospitalized following an afternoon crash in Berkshire County.

Great Barrington Police Chief Paul Sorti said that several 911 calls came into their department just before 1 p.m. Wednesday to report a crash in the parking lot of Barrington Plaza on Stockbridge Road.

Emergency crews arrived and found that a vehicle struck a sign and a parked vehicle before rolling over and crashing into the front of a Dollar Tree store in the plaza.

The drive was injured and was taken to Berkshire Medical Center for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Great Barrington Police at (413) 528-0306.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.