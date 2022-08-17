1 person injured in afternoon shooting in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are investigating after one person was shot Tuesday afternoon in Pittsfield.

Pittsfield Police Lt. Michael Maddalena said that police were called to the area of Cumberland Farms on First Street around 4 p.m. Tuesday for a reported shooting victim.

Officers arrived and found a 19-year-old Pittsfield resident suffering from a gunshot wound on Adam Street. The victim was transported to Berkshire Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

A vehicle involved in the incident was found a short time later. A gun was found inside the vehicle, a juvenile was reportedly arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm, and the vehicle was towed from the scene for processing.

Maddalena added that the investigation continues into the juvenile’s involvement with the shooting and the incident is not believed to be random.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsfield Police detective bureau at (413) 448-9705, the department’s tip line at (4130 448-9706, or send us a tip via text message by texting “PITTIP” and your message to TIP411 (847411).

