2 people injured in crash at Holyoke lounge

Crews in Holyoke were called to a crash in front Lavelle’s Lounge at JP’s Restaurant in Holyoke.
By Robin Kimble and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Holyoke were called to a crash in front Lavelle’s Lounge at JP’s Restaurant in Holyoke.

Officials told Western Mass News that two vehicles collided in the parking lot at JP’s Restaurant on Whiting Farms Road and ended up crashing in to the attached lounge shortly before noon Wednesday.

Both drivers of the vechicles were taken to the hopsital for minor injuries.

The damage to the building was minor and they were able to stay open.

