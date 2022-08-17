Crash closes part of River Road in Whately
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHATELY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Part of River Road in Whately is closed following a crash.
Whately Police said that a vehicle crashed into a utility pole near Nourse Farm around 4:25 p.m. Wednesday, causing the pole and utility lines to fall onto the roadway.
No injuries were reported.
Crews are on-scene investigating the crash and repairs are being made to the pole.
It’s not yet known when the road will reopen.
