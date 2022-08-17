Crash closes part of River Road in Whately

WHATELY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Part of River Road in Whately is closed following a crash.

Whately Police said that a vehicle crashed into a utility pole near Nourse Farm around 4:25 p.m. Wednesday, causing the pole and utility lines to fall onto the roadway.

No injuries were reported.

Crews are on-scene investigating the crash and repairs are being made to the pole.

It’s not yet known when the road will reopen.

