Derek Kellogg returns to UMass as assistant men’s basketball coach

AMHERST, MA - A familiar face will be returning the UMass men's basketball bench.

UMass Athletics announced Wednesday that Derek Kellogg has joined the program as an assistant coach, pending the completion of a background check.

Kellogg returns to the Minutemen after a five-season stint as head men’s basketball coach at Long Island University where he led the Sharks to the 2018 NCAA Tournament following their NEC Tournament Championship win. His teams also finished at or above .500 in four of his five seasons.

“Derek is a very accomplished coach in this industry that we are fortunate to have back providing us the ability to continue to connect the UMass basketball family and continue to grow it and make it special like he lived it as a player and a coach,” said UMass men’s head basketball coach Frank Martin in a statement.

Kellogg is no stranger to the UMass campus. Prior to his time at LIU, Kellogg served as head men’s basketball coach at UMass for nine seasons, from 2008 to 2017, where he led the Minutemen to three 20-win seasons and an NCAA Tournament bid for the 2013-2014 season.

As a men’s basketball student-athlete, he was also a member of teams that won four Atlantic 10 regular season and tournament titles, as well as made an Elite Eight appearance in the NCAA Tournament for the 1994-1995 season, under then-head coach John Calipari.

“Derek Kellogg cares deeply about the University of Massachusetts and is truly invested in rebuilding our proud program. This is a tremendous hire by Coach Martin. It is great to have Derek, Nicole and Max back in maroon and white,” said UMass Amherst Athletic Director Ryan Bamford.

