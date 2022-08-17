Enfield High School football player called racial slur while fundraising

Enfield Superintendent Christopher J. Drezek said the incident happened on Saturday morning.
By Evan Sobol, Marcy Jones and Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) – An Enfield High School football player was called a racial slur while fundraising in town over the weekend, according to school officials.

Enfield Superintendent Christopher J. Drezek said the incident happened on Saturday morning.

The football team was doing its annual fundraising program where members sell cards around town to raise money for the program, Drezek said.

School officials said a student approached a home and the homeowner did not want to participate in the fundraiser.

“Unfortunately, that was not the end of the encounter,” Drezek said. “This resident then proceeded to call our student a racial slur, as well as other statements that left our student feeling threatened and intimidated.”

The student walked away and called his coach and parents, officials said.

“Although no one should ever be in this situation, I want to publicly commend this student for having the dignity, grace, and courage to walk away and be the bigger person,” Drezek said.

Multiple police officers then responded to the scene. They interviewed homeowners, football players, and potential witnesses, officials said.

They continue to investigate what happened.

The incident was addressed at Enfield’s first football practice on Monday.

“I need to be crystal clear on this part—there is no place in our schools, our town, or quite frankly, this country for what happened to one of our students this weekend,” Drezek said.

The superintendent said the Enfield Town Council and Board of Education will be holding a “Community Conversation on Race, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” on Aug. 23 at 5:30 p.m. on the town green.

Read the full letter from the superintendent below:

An Enfield High School football player was called a racial slur while fundraising in town over the weekend, according to school officials.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Derek Kellogg
Derek Kellogg returns to UMass as assistant men’s basketball coach
With the lack of rain this summer, many are wondering how this might impact apple crops this...
Getting Answers: drought’s impact on upcoming apple crop
The educational event provided information to both kids and parents on the availability and...
Hampden D.A. holds event to raise awareness of counterfeit drugs and pills
Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom concerned about...
Springfield residents concerned after several weekend car break-ins