Hampden D.A. holds event to raise awareness of counterfeit drugs and pills

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Hampden District Attorney’s Office, along with the Hampden County Addiction Task Force and the town of Ludlow, presented the “Preventing Accidental Poisoning” event at Ludlow High School.

The educational event provided information to both kids and parents on the availability and dangers of counterfeit pills and drugs online.

We spoke with Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni, who said social media is a major way drugs are purchased.

“I think what’s surprising and what’s new and what we’ve been talking about tonight is the fact that now we’re seeing fentanyl in pill form and how these drugs are being distributed. It’s not necessarily on a street corner somewhere. It’s now through social media apps, which may appear very innocent to parents and kids alike,” Gulluni said.

Gulluni went on to say that the use of emoticons, or now better known as emojis, has enhanced the sale of drugs over social media because they are essentially a cryptic message

