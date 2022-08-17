Hampden D.A. holds event to raise awareness of counterfeit drugs and pills

The educational event provided information to both kids and parents on the availability and dangers of counterfeit pills and drugs online.
By Joe Chaisson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Hampden District Attorney’s Office, along with the Hampden County Addiction Task Force and the town of Ludlow, presented the “Preventing Accidental Poisoning” event at Ludlow High School.

The educational event provided information to both kids and parents on the availability and dangers of counterfeit pills and drugs online.

We spoke with Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni, who said social media is a major way drugs are purchased.

Getting Answers: Hampden D.A. warning of counterfeit prescription drugs

“I think what’s surprising and what’s new and what we’ve been talking about tonight is the fact that now we’re seeing fentanyl in pill form and how these drugs are being distributed. It’s not necessarily on a street corner somewhere. It’s now through social media apps, which may appear very innocent to parents and kids alike,” Gulluni said.

Gulluni went on to say that the use of emoticons, or now better known as emojis, has enhanced the sale of drugs over social media because they are essentially a cryptic message

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom concerned about...
Springfield residents concerned after several weekend car break-ins
Crews were called to a fire in Hatfield on Tuesday afternoon.
Crews battle fire on Bridge Street in Hatfield
Pittsfield Police
1 person injured in afternoon shooting in Pittsfield
Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help identifying an alleged wallet thief.
Springfield Police searching for alleged wallet thief