Springfield Police searching for alleged wallet thief

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help identifying an alleged wallet thief.

Investigators said that on July 29, around noon, someone dropped their wallet inside of a store at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Union Street. When they went back to get the wallet, it was gone.

A week later, the incident was reported to police. Detectives then recovered video from the store and identified the person pictured in surveillance photos as a suspect.

Officials said the wallet, IDs, debit card, and an undisclosed amount of cash was taken.

Anyone who may be able to identify this person is being asked to call Springfield Police at (413) 787-6355 or you can ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.

