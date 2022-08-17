Town by Town: Chicopee Tip-a-Cop, Hampden Sheriff’s golf tournament, Northampton fire training

(WGGB/WSHM) - An annual summer golf tournament was held in Springfield Wednesday morning.

Ahead of his annual summer cookout, Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi hosted his annual golf tournament.

Clubs started swinging at both Franconia Golf Course and Veteran’s Golf Course around 8 a.m.

After the tournament, guests enjoyed an Italian sausage, hot dog, and hamburger lunch.

In Chicopee, a ‘Tip-a-Cop’ fundraiser will be held at Frontera Grill on Thursday.

The event, which runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., will raise funds for the Special Olympics.

Members of the Chicopee Police Department and the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office will serve as celebrity waiters and collecting donations.

In Northampton, firefighters are training at an empty house on Williams Street this week.

Northampton Fire Rescue said working in this setting allows them to add new challenges and realism to the training program.

It also gives them the chance to practice skills they usually don’t get to.

