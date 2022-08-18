Candidates for statewide offices gather at Hampden County Sheriff’s cookout

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Candidates for all the major state races this fall stopped by western Massachusetts on Wednesday. It was part of the Hampden County Sheriff’s annual cookout.

Several local mayors, state senators and representatives, and candidates for governor and lieutenant governor were in attendance. We caught up with two candidates running for the attorney general seat, which is currently open as Maura Healey runs for governor.

“Here we are, statewide elections. We’re bringing all the statewide candidates together from Boston to western Massachusetts and it’s just a great day,” said Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi.

Cocchi celebrating the annual sheriff’s cookout Wednesday. It’s held every August ahead of election season. Among those present were two candidates vying for the attorney general seat. Andrea Campbell, who has been endorsed by Healey, told Western Mass News that she wants to educate people on the importance of the A.G. race.

“The A.G.’s and other races too are critically important, especially when you think about the average resident dealing with inflation, the price of living, housing affordability, discrimination, protecting our constitutional protections, reproductive health care, guns, the environment,” Campbell explained.

She said together, they would focus on equity including affordable housing and childcare.

“Folks really need to turn out and vote because this partnership can really change the game to make sure families feel seen and head especially outside of 495 and that were delivering real results for people who need it the most,” Campbell added.

Another candidate, Shannon Liss-Riordon, said she’s spent more than 20 years fighting for working people.

“I’m going to make sure the A.G.’s office is holding corporations accountable. Those who are scamming consumers, taking advantage of our seniors, predatory loan companies - that’s the bread and butter of the A.G.’s office. I am the only candidate in this race who is an actual practicing lawyer,” Liss-Riordan added.

She said she’d work to make sure our part of the state has their voices heard.

“I’ve spent a lot of time in western Massachusetts during this campaign and I will spend a lot of time in western Massachusetts as Massachusetts’ next attorney general. We have an outpost here in Springfield. I’m going to make sure its well-staffed,” Liss-Riordan noted.

The primary election is Tuesday, September 6.

