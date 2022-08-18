Florence residents express concerns over proposed pot dispensary

FLORENCE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Residents in Florence are planning to speak out at Thursday’s city council meeting in Northampton. They’re concerned about a new pot shop proposed in the area.

The shop would go in a building in place of a pizza restaurant. If granted, the Euphorium would be the fifteenth license granted in Northampton. There are currently 11 operating dispensaries in the city and residents we caught up with think that’s plenty.

“It’s just not quite what I think should be done,” said Mary Kay Andrikidis.

People in Florence are speaking out with concerns over a proposed cannabis shop in Florence. With 11 shops already open in Northampton, some said there are too many.

“I think we have enough of these drug shops around in town,” Andrikidis added.

Residents had a chance to voice their concerns at a meeting held Monday with the owners. Besides the number of shops, they expressed worries about it being so close to the middle school and an addiction recovery community.

“A family section of town just doesn’t need this kind of thing...especially in our old pizza place,” Andrikidis noted.

We caught up with the owner, Marco Aranzullo. He told Western Mass News that they were surprised so many people are opposed to this new shop, but they think there is a growing market for this type of business.

“There’s about $40 million in gross sales across 11 open stores, so to say that the market is saturated, there may be a lot of stores, but I don’t know that you could actually argue that it’s saturated in that there’s, you know, that there’s an issue there. I also think that the industry itself, being that we’re only like four years in, how do you gauge what’s saturated versus not saturated in a new industry,” Aranzullo said.

He feels they would fit in well with the community.

“That whole idea of the small businesses still in those streets and we thought we would fit in very well being a small business. We’re going to be family run and owned and we’re going to hire a few people from the community was our plan, so I thought it was a great spot as well,” Aranzullo explained.

The city council meeting starts at 7 p.m. Thursday. Aranzullo said they intend to hold another meeting with residents, but a date for that has not yet been set.

