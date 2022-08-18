Getting Answers: freezer outage at Stop and Shop in Holyoke

Western Mass News is getting answers after noticing a post on the Holyoke Community Forum that was gaining traction online.
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Aug. 17, 2022
It mentioned workers at the Northampton Street Stop and Shop frantically covering the coolers and produce Tuesday after an apparent power outage.

According to the person who made the original post, customers were temporarily not able to buy any dairy, chilled, or frozen items.

Western Mass News reached out to Stop and Shop to find out what exactly happened. In a statement, the supermarket said, in part:

“...There was a temporary refrigeration outage in the Holyoke Stop & Shop located at 2265 Northampton St. resulting in a one-hour store closure. All impacted product was stored in alternate refrigeration and the issue has been resolved.”

“As of this morning, all departments and sections of the store are fully operational. We appreciate our Holyoke customers’ patience as we worked to resolve this issue.”

