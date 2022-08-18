Investigators asking for public’s help in solving 2021 Chicopee homicide

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Authorities are still looking for the public’s help in solving a 2021 homicide in Chicopee.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said that Chicopee Police responded to the area of 500 Center Street around 1:30 a.m. on August 21 after receiving a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found several shell casings and learned that a man, identified as 28-year-old Luis Vazquez of Springfield, was taken to Baystate Medical Center by private vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. Vazquez died eight days later from his injuries.

Leydon added that anyone with information is asked to contact investigators. In particular, detectives are looking for anyone who might recognize a Lexus 400H that is seen in surveillance photos and who might have been driving the SUV or any passengers inside.

Those with information can call the Mass. State Police detective unit assigned to the D.A.’s office at (413) 505-5993, the Chicopee Police detective bureau at (413) 594-1740, or ‘Text-a-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.

