Most of western Massachusetts now experiencing ‘severe’ drought

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We missed an opportunity for substantial rainfall yesterday as a rare, August Nor’easter passed off shore, which brought drought busting rains to central and northern New England.

Most of us in western Massachusets picked up less than .1″ of rain and now, there is no rain in the forecast into next week and after another week with very little rainfall, the drought worsens across western Massachusetts.

According to the latest U.S. Drought monitor, which comes out every Thursday morning, western Massachusetts went from a ‘moderate’ drought to a ‘severe’ drought.

The area has been in some form of drought since late May. We are five to eight inches below average year-to-date. We would need a couple of good soakings to catch up and be out of a drought.

D0: Abnormally Dry

D1: Moderate Drought

D2: Severe Drought

D3: Extreme Drought

D4: Exceptional Drought

