Northampton man indicted in stabbing death of roommate

Western Mass News is getting answers after an alleged murder in a Northampton apartment building this past weekend.
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Northampton man charged in the July murder of his roommate has been indicted.

Last week, a Hampshire County Grand Jury indicted Devin Bryden on four charges stemming from the July 10 stabbing death of 21-year-old Jana Abromowitz.

Bryden will be arraigned in Hampshire Superior Court on Friday. He is being charged with murder, armed robbery, larceny of a motor vehicle, and tampering with evidence.

The 24-year-old has been held without bail since his arraignment in Northampton District Court last month.

