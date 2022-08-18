Northampton man indicted in stabbing death of roommate

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Northampton man charged in the July murder of his roommate has been indicted.

Last week, a Hampshire County Grand Jury indicted Devin Bryden on four charges stemming from the July 10 stabbing death of 21-year-old Jana Abromowitz.

Bryden will be arraigned in Hampshire Superior Court on Friday. He is being charged with murder, armed robbery, larceny of a motor vehicle, and tampering with evidence.

The 24-year-old has been held without bail since his arraignment in Northampton District Court last month.

