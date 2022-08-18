Police investigating vandalism at Bethlehem House in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Easthampton Police are investigating an act of vandalism at the Bethlehem House, a crisis pregnancy center in the city.

Bethlehem House is a pro-life ministry which is run by volunteers that provides free baby supplies to women and their families facing a crisis pregnancy.

Red paint can be seen splattered on the building and the Diocese of Springfield shared other photos with Western Mass News that show other marks of vandalism and threatening words spray-painted on the sidewalk in front of the building.

Easthampton Police are investigating an act of vandalism at the Bethlehem House, a crisis pregnancy center in the city. (Diocese of Springfield)

Bishop William Byrne said in a statement:

“I was very sad to hear that vandals targeted Bethlehem House last night. The messages spray painted on the outside of the building appear to have one purpose and that is to intimidate the good people who depend on the assistance provided there, along with those who volunteer at Bethlehem House whose sole purpose is to help women and their families facing a crisis pregnancy.”

“No matter where you stand on the issue of abortion, I pray all people of goodwill will join me in condemning this act and all acts of vandalism and violence against any group. We are a people of life called to lead with love. That’s what we will continue to do. Please join me in praying for all affected by this incident.”

Easthampton Police are investigating an act of vandalism at the Bethlehem House, a crisis pregnancy center in the city. (Diocese of Springfield)

Easthampton Police told us there is an active ongoing investigation into the incident and no further details have been released at this time.

We have reached out to Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle’s office for comment, but have not yet heard back.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.