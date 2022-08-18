Report: 14% of doctors admit drinking or doing drugs at work to cope with stress

By CNN
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) – The COVID-19 pandemic has some healthcare workers stressed out and looking for ways to ease their tensions.

According to a report on healthcare workers’ mental health released Thursday, 21% of physicians say they’ve taken drugs or drank alcohol more than once per day.

Additionally, 14% report consuming alcohol or controlled substances while at work.

The findings from the Mind-Body Health treatment chain APN were based on 1,000 healthcare workers questioned in July.

Researchers also say many of these healthcare workers suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder while experiencing trauma similar to what wartime soldiers go through.

