‘Severe’ drought conditions impacting area landscapers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With western Massachusetts now experiencing ‘severe’ drought conditions, we wanted to know how this is impacting local landscapers and their customers.

“It’s horrible. Everything is brown and looks not good at all,” said Isabel Ayala of Chicopee.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor updated Thursday morning showed that western Massachusetts has moved from ‘moderate’ to ‘severe’ drought conditions and this is impacting local lawn care companies.

“It’s actually been very bad. All of our houses have been burnt. They don’t grow…Everything is extremely short,” said Collin Mailhott from B&J Countryville Lawn Care.

Western Mass News caught up with Mailhott, who said that business is down.

“A lot of our customers are not really wanting their lawns cut…We have been skipping a lot of houses just because everything is so short and not growing,” Mailhott added.

He told us inflation and staffing shortages remain a concern.

“We currently don’t have that many workers. We have four in total. It’s been a lot for us, but we are getting it done…A lot of people aren’t really liking to work right now just because everything is so hot and, ya know, people don’t like getting $15, $16 an hour. They want more like $20. In this job, it’s very hard because you are outside all day you are tired with manual labor and stuff and people want more money,” Mailhott noted.

Water bans that are in place in some communities are making matters worse.

“Right now, with the Level 3 being enacted, no outside watering. Plants are going to tend to go into dormant states and as long as that doesn’t last too long, plants are pretty resilient they will bounce back from that,” said Bill Golaski at G&H Landscaping.

Golaski offered homeowners some advice.

“One of the biggest things is going to be the mowing height. Make sure you are mowing at a much longer height, so we suggest this year three-and-a-half to four inches…The longer the plant, the longer that it will endure the stress on a drought,” Golaski explained.

Looking ahead, Golaski added, “Leaves are going to fall earlier this year due to lack of water, so you are probably going to see an early fall.”

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.