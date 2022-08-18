Springfield job fair held to help fill over 100 jobs

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A different kind of job fair drew businesses looking to hire and potential new employees together in Springfield on Wednesday.

MassHire Career Center Executive Director Kevin Lynn told Western Mass News that they are trying to bring the desired jobs directly to those looking.

“We go out and get the businesses that correspond to their wishes and we have like 13 companies here today and hopefully match the needs of what they’re looking for,” Lynn said.

Also, interviewing in-person has its advantages.

“You get to see you get to make a really good impression on, what’s going on both ways, make a good, better judgment in terms of ‘Is this employment opportunity right for me?’ and ‘Is this potential candidate are they right for me?’” Lynn added.

Over a dozen employers with more than 100 open positions varying from healthcare to security were at Wednesday’s event and gave candidates the opportunity to network.

Gorden Souza, a recruiting partner, traveled from Rockland Trust in Boston to seek Springfield talent for remote opportunities in their call center.

“We’re always looking to expand markets and we heard there’s great talent in the Springfield area,” Souza noted.

Souza described the ideal candidates they are looking for.

“We’re looking for individuals who are driven, who are looking to build a career in banking. We’ll train those individuals as long as they’re looking to grow a career professionally and personally,” Souza explained.

While the latest job fair is over, you can still take part in the next one, which is scheduled for October 17 at the Basketball Hall of Fame from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.