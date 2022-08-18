Suspect arrested in connection with railing theft at Symphony Hall

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man is facing charges after allegedly stealing brass railings from outside Symphony Hall.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 41-year-old Elvin Andino was arrested on the 0-100 block of Dickinson Street Wednesday evening.

An investigation began after the railings were reported stolen on Thursday, August 11. Detectives determined that they were stolen around 12 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10 and they identified Andino as the suspect.

In addition, Andino is accused in the theft of brass railings that were on a staircase in the area of the 0-100 block of Lyman Street.

Walsh noted that Andino has had 50 adult arraignments, as well as a pending case in Hampden Superior Court for firearms charges from an October 2021 arrest.

Andino was reportedly also out on bail following an arrest in December 2021 on charges including breaking and entering, larceny, and assault and battery on a police officer.

Elvin Andino (Springfield Police)

“Since those arrests, Springfield Police Detectives were granted two additional warrants for charges of Larceny Over $1200, Breaking and Entering into a Vehicle Daytime for a Felony, Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon and Malicious Damage to a Motor Vehicle which he was scheduled to be arraigned on, on August 26,” Walsh added.

Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood said in a statement:

“Our Detectives did a thorough job in quickly identifying and apprehending this suspect with the combination of good police work and assistance from the public. This repeat offender clearly does not fear any repercussions from the judicial system as he continues to commit crime after crime while out on bail for firearms charges. I hope the totality of all these charges in numerous incidents across the city with both citizens and businesses as victims will finally get this individual held until his trial.”

Andino now faces additional charges of larceny over $1,200 and destruction of property in connection with the Symphony Hall and the Lyman Street incidents.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.