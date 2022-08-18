West Springfield Police looking for robbery suspects

The West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two robbery suspects.
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Police said that the people pictured in the photo stole $600 in merchandise from a business off Riverdale Street on Monday around 1 p.m.

They added that the two suspects were confronted by a store employee, but they refused to stop.

If you recognize the people in the photo or have any information, you’re being asked to contact West Springfield Police.

