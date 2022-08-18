West Springfield Police looking for robbery suspects

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two robbery suspects.

Police said that the people pictured in the photo stole $600 in merchandise from a business off Riverdale Street on Monday around 1 p.m.

They added that the two suspects were confronted by a store employee, but they refused to stop.

If you recognize the people in the photo or have any information, you’re being asked to contact West Springfield Police.

