1 person dead following crash on Route 116 in Amherst

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has died in a crash on Route 116 in Amherst.

The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office has confirmed to us that it was a fatal car crash that happened Friday morning.

The road was closed off for several hours in both directions from Sunderland Road to East Plumtree Road. Emergency crews worked until approximately 2 p.m. to clean up the crash.

The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office explained that Amherst police officers were first called to a rollover crash around 8:45 a.m. Friday. Once on the scene, they discovered three vehicles involved and one of the drivers had died.

The two other drivers were transported to Baystate Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

One woman we spoke with told us what she saw when she drove by the site of the crash.

“I came to this corner of this intersection and I said ‘Oh my God.’ I saw so many cop cars and ambulances…When you see a body, you know something is not great,” said Amy Zuckerman of Sunderland

The crash is currently under investigation by Amherst Police, Massachusetts State Oolice, and the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

The name of the person who died in the crash is not being released at this time.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

