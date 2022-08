DUDLEY, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews responded to a 5-alarm fire in Dudley at a 2 story commercial building.

Crews were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. on Robert’s Road.

As of Friday morning, no injuries have been reported.

