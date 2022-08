WARREN, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews respond to a tractor trailer accident on I-90 Westbound near mile marker 68.

Officials say the crash was around 3 a.m. Friday morning.

No injuries have been reported and all lanes have been re-opened.

State police investigate the cause.

