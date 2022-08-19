Getting Answers: Construction underway on I-391 in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is Getting Answers. A viewer reached out to the Western Mass News newsroom, wondering about the construction underway on Interstate 391 in Chicopee.

The viewer asked:

“It is dangerous where 3 lanes merge to 2 and some drivers speed up to almost cut you off to squeeze in...What is holding up completion? People are doing sometimes 70 to 80 MILES PER HOUR with no regard to the 55 MILES PER HOUR speed limit, and it seems there is no police enforcement.”

Our newsroom reached out to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, who said the roadway project on I-391 is complete.

They also said the barriers on the viaduct portion of I-391 are a long-term installation. The lane closure will be permanent until the planned future rehabilitation project of the I-391 bridge over route 116 is advertised and advertisement is currently scheduled for early 2025.

