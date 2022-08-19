Getting Answers: Overgrowth on Montgomery Street in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is Getting Answers. Viewers in Chicopee have expressed concern about a section of the sidewalk on Montgomery Street blocked by overgrown weeds and branches.

We stopped by Montgomery Street Thursday afternoon to check out the sidewalk for ourselves.

The tall weeds and shrubbery have invaded the sidewalk, which can make it a challenge for pedestrians to pass through.

Western Mass News spoke with Chicopee city councilor Bill Courchesne. He said he was not aware of this issue until we told him. He believed it was not reported to the city. But, he went to Montgomery Street to check out the overgrowth for himself. Courchesne pulled out his phone and reported it on-site, through the city’s SeeClickFix channel, a platform where residents can report these types of issues.

“They’ll get it today, it should be acknowledged by tomorrow, and hopefully, the ball will be rolling really fast on it,” explained Courchesne.

If not fixed, Courchesne told Western Mass News that the overgrowth could be considered a nuisance. He proposed a fine for repeat offenders of nuisances, like an unmoved lawn, or overgrowth.

“We’re going to continue to work with the mayor’s office and try to get that done. all 13 councilors are behind it...We’re not gonna give up, we’re gonna get it done, and the city’s gonna benefit from it, the residents are gonna benefit from it, and we’ll have a lot less issues to deal with,” said Courchesne.

Courchesne told Western Mass News he hopes that the path is cleared soon. If you have a public works issue you would like to report to the city of Chicopee, information on reporting it can be found here.

