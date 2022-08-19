Hampden Police reporting series of catalytic converter thefts in town

By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HAMPDEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Hampden Police Department is reporting an uptick of catalytic converter thefts in town.

Police are reminding residents to lock their doors and report any suspicious activity.

They added that the catalytic converters have been stolen and vehicles have been broken into during the early hours of the morning.

