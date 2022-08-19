IRS: millions of tax returns still waiting to be processed

HOLYOKE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Believe it or not, many people are still waiting for their 2021 tax refunds. We checked with the Internal Revenue Service and found more than nine million taxpayers who filed by mail are still waiting for the returns to be processed.

The IRS told us that as of August 12, they had 9.3 million unprocessed individual returns they received in the 2022 calendar year. Those include 2021 tax year returns and late filed taxes from the 2020 tax year, along with previous tax returns.

To break it down further, IRS officials told Western Mass News that over 1.7 million of the tax returns require error corrections or special handling and 7.6 million are paper returns, waiting to be reviewed and processed.

We spoke with accountant David Kalicka of Meyers Brothers Kalicka in Holyoke. He told Western Mass News that he believes the backlog in tax return processing is due to a mix of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown and the IRS’ older technology. He shared some advice on how people could receive their refunds quicker next year.

“Make sure they file their returns electronically and ask for the refunds to be direct deposited into their bank account. That should be the fastest way to get refunds,” Kalicka explained.

Kalicka also added that if anyone wants to check on the status of their refund, they check it on irs.gov.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.