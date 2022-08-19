Local police departments participate in Tip-A-Cop to benefit Special Olympics

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Multiple police departments across western Mass. participated in the Tip-A-Cop fundraiser for Special Olympics here in the Bay State.

In West Springfield, members of the police department acted as waiters at Olive Garden on Riverdale Street to raise money.

Meantime in Chicopee, officers and other police personnel did the same at Frontera Grill on Memorial Drive.

Western Mass News attended both events and spoke with Erica Ireland of the West Springfield Police Department.

“It’s a great way for law enforcement officers to make a special bond with the Special Olympics to make that special bond where they know we are here to help with whatever they need and also make them feel safe and we like to participate in all their events,” she said.

Ireland said the department has been doing the Tip-A-Cop for the past 15 years.

