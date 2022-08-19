Locals express road safety concerns after fatal crash on Route 116 in Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -One person died in a multi-car crash Friday morning on Route 116.

The circumstances of this fatal crash are still under investigation. But one woman who lives nearby said is concerned about drivers on this stretch of road and would like to see changes made to help prevent crashes in the future.

“I come by here all the time and the thing is you’re not paying attention to how fast people are coming and going,” explained Sunderland resident Amy Zuckerman.

Amy Zuckerman lives in Sunderland right down the road from the site of a fatal car accident on route 116 in Amherst Friday morning.

“These people behind me going 50-60 mph and I’m here slowing down to turn so you know it’s a concern,” she said.

the Northwestern District Attorney’s office is investigating. They said Amherst Police responded to a roll-over crash in the area of 325 Sunderland Road around 8:45 a.m. They found 3 vehicles involved and one driver fatally injured. the other two drivers were transported to Baystate medical center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Zuckerman told Western Mass News she believes more safety measures should be made to improve this stretch of the road seen here in this video, where the crash happened earlier.

“I think we may need a traffic light here this is a state highway by the way… it’s dangerous,” Zuckerman said.

Meanwhile, Zuckerman is left with what she saw when she drove by the crash not too long after it happened.

“When you see a body you know something is not great...It was sickening and heartbreaking,” she said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Northwestern District Attorney’s office. The name of the person who died is not being released at this time.

