Police investigate vandalism incident at Easthampton crisis pregnancy center

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Police are investigating an act of vandalism at a crisis pregnancy center in Easthampton.

When we stopped by the Bethlehem House Thursday afternoon, red paint was still visible on the walls outside. We spoke with Senator John Velis, who shared his reaction to this vandalism.

“This type of behavior, just vandalizing property no matter what your beliefs are or where you are on the political spectrum it doesn’t get anything done,” Velis said.

State Senator John Velis reacted to the vandalism that could be seen splattered on the Bethlehem house in Easthampton on Thursday. The pro-life ministry is run by volunteers that provide free baby supplies to women and their families facing a crisis pregnancy.

This act of vandalism comes following the new abortion protection law that was recently passed in Massachusetts after the supreme court overturned Roe vs. Wade.

Western Mass News asked Senator Velis if the new law also enhances penalties for something like this.

“No, it doesn’t but I don’t think it needs to because we have current laws in the books that deal with vandalism, destruction of property, and in some instances if it involves a church environment it could even be potentially a federal hate crime...We talked about this a lot when we were drafting the law that was passed a few weeks ago,” Velis said.

The Diocese of Springfield released a statement from Bishop William Byrne that said in part quote:

“The messages spray painted on the outside of the building appear to have one purpose and that is to intimidate the good people who depend on the assistance provided there, along with those who volunteer at Bethlehem House, whose sole purpose is to help women and their families facing a crisis pregnancy.”

He went on to say...

“No matter where you stand on the issue of abortion, I pray all people of goodwill will join me in condemning this act and all acts of vandalism and violence against any group.”

Senator Velis told us he hopes that those who vandalized the Bethlehem House are held accountable.

“No matter what the issue is, everybody appreciates and respects the first amendment but when you go, and you vandalize, and you destruct property that’s not the way go about doing it,” Velis said.

Easthampton Police told Western Mass News there is an active ongoing investigation into the incident and no further details have been released at this time.

