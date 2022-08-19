Residents speak out against proposed cannabis dispensary in Florence

Residents speak out against proposed cannabis dispensary in Florence
By Joe Chaisson and Olivia Hickey
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Multiple residents in Florence spoke out at Thursday night’s city council meeting. They’re concerned about a new pot shop proposed in the area with many of them saying the city should have a cap on how many shops are allowed.

With eleven shops already open in Northampton, some say there’s too many.

Western Mass News sat in during the virtual meeting to hear some of the comments.

“I believe the city council, and I spoke to the six people who were there, dropped the ball in the whole issue of cannabis, cannabis shops in Northampton. They had a chance to cap the number, and they did not,” said one Northampton resident.

“Pot addiction is a real thing. It is agony and it is being ignored by the government of this city,” another Northampton resident said.

