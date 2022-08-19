Scooter rider hospitalized after being struck by car in West Springfield
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has been hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in West Springfield
West Springfield Police Sgt. Joe LaFrance said emergency crews were called to the area of Memorial Avenue and Bresnahan Street just before 9 a.m. Friday after a man on an electric scooter was hit by a car.
The man on the scooter was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver remained on-scene and is cooperating with investigators.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.