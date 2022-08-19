Scooter rider hospitalized after being struck by car in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has been hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in West Springfield

West Springfield Police Sgt. Joe LaFrance said emergency crews were called to the area of Memorial Avenue and Bresnahan Street just before 9 a.m. Friday after a man on an electric scooter was hit by a car.

The man on the scooter was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver remained on-scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The crash remains under investigation.

