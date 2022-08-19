Security guard shot during shoplifting incident at Connecticut mall

MANCHESTER, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - At least one person is hurt after someone opened fire at the Buckland Hills Mall on Friday.

We’re told a security guard was shot at the mall around noon and that it involved a shoplifting incident at Macy’s.

Police said four people were involved.

Macy’s provided a statement to our sister station that read, in part:

“The safety of our customers and our colleagues is Macy’s top priority. We are working closely with the local police department on this investigation and defer all comments about the case to them per policy.”

The security officer was taken to the hospital. It’s unknown at this time how serious his injuries are. Connecticut State Police are assisting in the investigation.

Emergency crews have since cleared the scene and police said there is no threat to the public.

